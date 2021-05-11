Purpose Awards EMEA 2021: shortlist revealed

The awards recognise campaigns that use creative ideas successfully to further positive causes and acknowledge the organisations behind them. They are open to agencies, brands, public sector bodies, charities and NGOs throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The awards will take place over two days: Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30 June. Click here to register to watch.

The chair of judges this year is Tanya Joseph, who helped create one of the best-known purpose campaigns of the modern era through Sport England's This Girl Can, which in its first year inspired 2.8m women to get active. Joseph joined Hill+Knowlton Strategies last year as managing director of specialist services in London.

Read the full shortlist below:

Brand-led: Best Advocacy Campaign

'Dirt Is Good Academy' by Creature & Co for Persil (Unilever brand)

'Wear it for me' by TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg for MTN Group: Brand and Marketing Communications

Brand-led: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

'A Norwegian Powerhouse' by BBC StoryWorks for Skanska

'Giffgaff Gives Back' by Havas Media for Giffgaff

'Look, Smell, Taste, Don't Waste!' by Too Good To Go

'Supercharging EV uptake: Unveiling the UK’s first Electric Forecourt with Gridserve' by Greenhouse PR for Gridserve

'The Climate Store' by Weber Shandwick for Felix

'Youth Against Carbon' by Third City for Zurich UK

Brand-led: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

'Fair Pensions For All' by The 10 Group for NOW: Pensions

'Nestlé Nespray Maths Moment' by Triple Eight for Nestlé Nespray

'Stand Against Racism' by Channel 4 for Sainsbury's and 8 other supermarkets

'Starbucks: What's Your Name?' by Havas Media for Starbucks

'The last elderly person to die in loneliness” by LLYC for BBK Foundation

'What's your name?” by Iris for Starbucks

Brand-led: Best Fundraising Campaign

'Crisis Christmas (SIM) Card campaign' by John Doe Hub for Tesco Mobile

'Give A Little Love' by Waitrose

'Liverpool FC x Cadbury – Limited Edition Champions Bars” by Liverpool Football Club

'Mail Force' by Daily Mail - DMG Media

'#NoWasteofSpace' by Polestar

'The Aldi Hunger Monster' by Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Aldi

'The World’s Tallest Donation Box' by MullenLowe MENA for The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives

Brand-led: Best Health Cause Campaign

'Dettol Protects the Frontline' by Triple Eight for Dettol

'Feed NHS' by Talker Tailor Trouble Maker for LEON

'I Am Number 17' by Hill+Knowlton UK for Takeda

'New Year's Revolution by Four Nine' by Jungle Creations

'Project Body Love' by Hearst UK for Philips

'Turning the Tide' by BBC StoryWorks for Non-Communicable Disease Alliance

Brand-led: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

'Adopt-a-Grandparent' by Pic PR for CHD Living

'Blame No More' by TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg for Hype Magazine and TEARS Foundation

‘Donate your words, The Originals & Captain Sir Tom Moore' by VCCP for Cadbury

'Finish - Birds Will Be Back' by Havas Media Group Spain S.A.U for Reckitt Benckiser/Finish

'#IsolatedNotAlone: Avon opens the door on lockdown domestic violence' by Red Consultancy for Avon

'New Realities' by 3 Monkeys Zeno for Lenovo

'The Climate Store' by Weber Shandwick for Felix

Collaboration: Best Advocacy Campaign

'Fighting Food Poverty' by Lucky Generals for Co-op

'Write for Rights - Amnesty International and VICE' by VICE Media Group for Amnesty International

Collaboration: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

'Green Britain Revolution: Dale Vince and The Daily Express' by Borkowski for Dale Vince

'The Great Reset' by Purpose Disruptors Limited

Collaboration: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

'Create Not Hate' by Quiet Storm

'Raising Profiles with The Big Issue and LinkedIn' by 3 Monkeys Zeno for LinkedIn, The Big Issue

'Stand Against Racism' by Channel 4 for Sainsbury's and 8 other supermarkets

'What's your name?' by Iris for Starbucks

Collaboration: Best Fundraising Campaign

'COVID-19 Support Fund' by ABI

'Our COVID-19 Rapid-response Digital Fundraising Programme With Refuge' by Forward Action for Refuge

'The Forever Stone' by Bray Leino for North Devon Hospice

'The World’s Tallest Donation Box' by MullenLowe MENA for The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives

Collaboration: Best Health Cause Campaign

'Britain Get Talking' by ITV for ITV

'Clap For Our Carers' by Channel 4 for over 40 different brands

'Different Is Normal' by Mind+Matter for Canesten and Brook

'FAST Heroes' by Catherine Turner Limited for Boehringer Ingelheim

'Get Help or Get Caught' by Police Scotland for Stand (Creative), Spirit (Media)

'What’s Up With Everyone' by Ilk Agency for Aardman Animations on behalf of the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC)

Collaboration: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

'COVID-19' by Manning Gottlieb OMD for HM Government

'Donate your words, in partnership with Age UK and Manchester United' by VCCP for Cadbury

'FAST Heroes' by Catherine Turner for Boehringer Ingelheim

‘Petfished’ campaign for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs by 23red for Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

'The Aldi Hunger Monster' by Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Aldi

'Time to Pause' by Global Dignity

Charity or NGO: Best Advocacy Campaign

'Campaign for increased end of life funding from local health budgets' by Ashgate Hospicecare

'Ireland's WorkEqual Campaign' by Alice PR & Events for Dress for Success Dublin

'Kickstarting Employment Support from Government' by Cavendish Advocacy for Communities that Work

'Mock COP26, co-ordinated by Students Organising for Sustainability (SOS) UK' by Greenhouse PR for Mock COP

'The Naked Threat campaign' by Refuge for Refuge

Charity or NGO: Best Environmental Cause Campaign

'Community Fridge Network' by Barley Communications for Hubbub

'Food Waste Action Week' by WRAP

'Naturehood' by 11 london for Earthwatch Europe

'Our One Home' by Weber Shandwick for Fauna & Flora International

'Pick it up, throw it in, feed the bin!' by First Lady Agency for The Keep Sweden Tidy Foundation

'Preventing Pandemics' by Tug for WWF International

Charity or NGO: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

'Black Lives Matter Virtual Protest' by Revolt Communications for Black Lives Matter London

'Create Not Hate' by Quiet Storm

'Increasing Ethnic Minority Representation in Policing' by Renegade Communication for Police Now

'Made by Dyslexia - Round Pegs, Square Holes' by Zinc Network for Made by Dyslexia

'Mobility Unlimited Challenge' by 89up for Toyota Mobility Foundation

'Sense Sign School' by GOOD Agency for Sense Charity

'#WeatherCorrection' by Ketchum Publico for New German Media Makers (Neue Deutsche Medienmacher*innen)

Charity or NGO: Best Fundraising Campaign

'Australian Bushfires Appeal' by Tug for WWF International

'COVID-19 Emergency Appeal' by Raw London for British Red Cross

'Fabric of the Community' by W Communications for Grenfell Athletic FC

'Giving More & Christmas 2020' by Papa Johns

'Norwood Dinner Reimagined 2020' by Verity London for Norwood

'The World’s Tallest Donation Box' by MullenLowe MENA for The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives

Charity or NGO: Best Health Cause Campaign

'#ALifeInterrupted' by Epilepsy Research UK

'Children's Mental Health Week 2021' by Place2Be

'Couch to Fitness' by London Sport

'DKMS' by Four Communications

'No Time to Wait' by Pancreatic Cancer UK

'Wellcome Photography Prize 2020' by Four Health for Wellcome

'World Obesity Day - March 4th, 2021 Everybody needs Everybody -The Time to Act is Now' by The Social Kinetic for World Obesity Federation

Charity or NGO: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

'A Love/Hate Relationship' by Weber Shandwick for Breast Cancer Now

'Get That New Shoes Feeling' by TBWA South Africa for SPAR/BATA

'L'Enfant Bleu - The Fortnite Undercover Avatar' by Havas Media Group Spain S.A.U for L'Enfant Bleu

'MTV SHUGA: ALONE TOGETHER' by The MTV Staying Alive Foundation

'Our One Home' by Weber Shandwick for Fauna & Flora International

'Silent Slaughter' by JIN for International Organization for Peace building and Social Justice

'The Hunger Free Future Campaign' by Seedtag Advertising S.L (UK) for Facebook UK

Agency of the Year: Communications

89up

Greenhouse PR

Havas Media

Kindred

W Communications

Agency of the Year: Marketing and Advertising

GOOD Agency

Livity

MullenLowe London

TBWA\South Africa

Triple Eight

WPN Chameleon

Brand of the Year

'Co-op: It's what we do' by Lucky Generals for Co-op

'Helping people get back to work #InItTogether' by LinkedIn

'ITV Social Purpose' by ITV

'Mail Force' by Daily Mail - DMG Media

'Move What Matters' by Uber

'Tesco Mobile Reconnects' by John Doe Hub for Tesco Mobile

Business Leader of the Year - NEW!

Jane Asscher, chief executive officer & founding partner, 23red

André Calantzopoulos, CEO, Philip Morris International

Warren Johnson, chairman, W Communications

Paul Knight, CEO of OmniGOV @ Manning Gottlieb OMD

Public Sector: Best Health Cause Campaign

'Launch of NHS COVID-19 App' by MullenLowe London for HM Government

'Organ Donation Wales' by Golley Slater for Welsh Government

'We Are The NHS, Then Now Always' by Freuds for NHS England

Specialist: Best Proof of Authenticity

'Hair Has No Gender: Supporting the trans community in an authentic way' by Good-Loop for Pantene (P&G) and Publicis Media

'Iceland Feeds The Nation' by Weber Shandwick for Iceland Foods

'The Climate Store' by Weber Shandwick for Felix

'We Are The NHS, Then Now Always' by MullenLowe London for NHS England

Specialist: Best Use of Celebrity and/or Influencers

'BT Stand Out Skills' by Pitch Marketing Group for BT

'Fabric of the Community' by W Communications for Grenfell Athletic FC

'Feed NHS' by Talker Tailor Trouble Maker for LEON

'Our One Home' by Weber Shandwick for Fauna & Flora International

'The Originals' by Logitech for Cadbury

Specialist: Best Use of Creativity

'A Love/Hate Relationship' by Weber Shandwick for Breast Cancer Now

'Beats: Bring Back Fans Not Racism' by Havas Media for Beats

'Make Time' by TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg for 1000 Women Trust

‘Petfished’ campaign by 23red for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

'#WeatherCorrection' by Ketchum Publico for New German Media Makers (Neue Deutsche Medienmacher*innen)

'What's your name?' by Iris for Starbucks

Specialist: Best Use of Digital/Social Media

'A digital storytelling campaign that places corporate responsibility at its heart. How RELX transformed its communications strategy' by RELX

'Beats by Dr. Dre - You Love Me' by PMG for Beats by Dr. Dre

'Hobbycraft supports the nation with craft inspiration and entertainment digitally throughout the COVID-19 pandemic' by Finn Partners for Hobbycraft

'LinkedIn Changemakers' by Brands2Life for LinkedIn

'Samsung Not a School' by Iris for Samsung UK

'What We Do Next' by Saatchi & Saatchi for Deutsche Telekom

Specialist: Best Use of Technology

'BigUp.ai' by AnalogFolk

'ProtectSet' by MullenLowe MENA for Mobily

'Re-educating Google' by RAPP UK for Mermaids