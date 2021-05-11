Häagen-Dazs repositions brand with help from The Door

OAKLAND, CA: Häagen-Dazs ice cream has brought on The Door as its lead PR agency in the U.S. to help reposition its brand.

The agency is helping the ice cream brand with influencer and media relations and planning and strategy for its #ThatsDazs campaign. The push is part of Häagen-Dazs $1.5 million commitment over the next three years to reach a new generation of diverse tastemakers and creators.

Nicole Lowe, MD of The Door’s consumer division, is leading a team of six staffers on the account. Budget information was not disclosed.

“Häagen-Dazs wants to reposition and evolve the brand to become more culturally relevant while also being able to uplift this community and have the brand stand for something,” said Lowe. “That is rooted in the founders’ story.”

Häagen-Dazs founders Reuben and Rose Mattus emigrated from Poland to the Bronx, New York, where they “transformed the finest ingredients into a luxury for all to enjoy,” the brand said in a statement.

The #ThatsDazs campaign launched on social media in March with content from creators sharing their personal definition of luxury. Forthcoming elements will roll out over the next few months, such as a TV spot, print advertising, social and digital advertising, out of home advertising, PR and broadcast integrations.

Häagen-Dazs has also partnered with creator Lena Waithe -- a writer, producer, actor and record executive -- on this campaign.

As part of its commitment, Häagen-Dazs started with a $100,000 donation to Hillman Grad Productions to support its Mentorship Lab, which Waithe started this year. The Lab provides opportunities for marginalized storytellers to connect, grow and accelerate their careers in TV and film. The tuition-free, 10-month program grants fellows the opportunity to enhance their creative skillset through personalized instruction from industry professionals, creating additional pathways to bring more people from diverse backgrounds into the entertainment industry. The Häagen-Dazs donation will aid all facets of the program including classroom needs, curriculum development, lessons and teacher support.

The Door, hired in January after an RFP that started the month before, is helping Häagen-Dazs with its charitable partner selection and execution.

Waithe is also helping the brand identify and cultivate partners, including up-and-coming content creators and organizations to support.

For this campaign, Häagen-Dazs looked at all aspects of the brand and how they go to market. Häagen-Dazs is the first brand in Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream’s portfolio to evolve and debut its creative direction and repositioning, said Lowe.

A representative from Häagen-Dazs was not immediately available for comment.

Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, owned by Froneri, manufactures, markets and distributes products including Drumstick, Häagen-Dazs, Dreyer's/Edy's Grand, Slow Churned, Dibs, Outshine, Nestle Crunch, Butterfinger, Toll House, Push-Up, Frosty Paws, Edy's Pie and Skinny Cow.