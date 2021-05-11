Change.org names Lori Rodney first global comms head

SAN FRANCISCO: Change.org has hired Lori Rodney as its global head of communications.

She stepped into the newly created role last week, reporting to COO Benjamin Joffe-Walt.

“One thing we are working on is being able to build and operationalize the comms function,” Rodney said. “Being a global organization, there are communicators around the world focused on supporting petition creators, but not so much focused on the actual corporate brand itself for Change.org.”

Rodney will focus on ensuring people know the mission and values of Change.org.

“There’s a lot of coverage and awareness of the petitions we drive and support, but a lot of people don’t know what Change.org is as an organization, and we are committed to making sure people do,” she said.

Change.org has more than 250 million users in 18 countries and is growing by more than 2 million users every month, with more than 1,000 petitions launched every day in the U.S.

The organization’s main message, Rodney said, is that Change.org “is the world’s platform for change.”

This is Rodney’s first in-house role. She said that she took the role to use her PR and comms experience to “do good and to help people.”

Rodney is joining Change.org from Ruder Finn, where she has been an SVP since 2019. She’s also worked at GCI Health, Porter Novelli and RF|Binder.