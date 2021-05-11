Hesitant about COVID-19 vaccines? Maybe free doughnuts, ice cream or beer will change your mind

Less than half of Americans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot. But only 11% of American adults who remain unvaccinated say they definitely will get the shot, while 34% say they definitely won’t, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Vaccine hesitancy has become a major barrier, so brands are rewarding those who do get the jab with perks or simply helping to educate people who still seem confused about how safe, effective and beneficial the vaccines are.

Krispy Kreme was one of the first brands to step in and assist with this issue. Back in March, Krispy Kreme announced that customers who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any Krispy Kreme shop in the U.S. can receive a free iconic Original Glazed doughnut through the remainder of 2021.

Unilever, meanwhile, is giving away free popsicles and Klondike shakes this Friday, May 14, to health care workers and people getting vaccinated at several vaccination sites at select locations in New York, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Memphis, Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix.

And Budweiser is giving out free beers to people who can prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Consumers who upload proof to ABeerOnBud.com can get a "free round" of beer a.k.a. a $5 virtual debit card the company wants you to use on a Budweiser.

McDonald's isn’t offering treats, but it is changing its coffee cups to promote getting vaccinated against COVID-19. In July, in partnership with President Joe Biden's administration, McDonald’s coffee cups and delivery seal stickers will send customers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine website for information about COVID-19 vaccines and how to find appointments near them.

Which campaign would convince you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?