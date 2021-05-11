PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Sarah Wardle, BECG

Wardle has risen from account executive to managing one of BECG's most significant revenue generating teams in just six years, when she was promoted to run the agency's London operation - just as the coronavirus hit. It left her to coordinate a team of 13 to deliver over £1.5m of fee revenue while facing the challenges of the pandemic. BECG credits Wardle with developing comms innovations that have set a benchmark for the property communications sector, focused on a digital-first approach.

Nominator says: "Sarah is an inspiration to all young people who want to make a success of themselves in communications"

Take me back to the full 30 Under 30 list for 2021



What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

Without doubt its variety. You get to learn about things which ordinarily would never have come up on your radar, and every project is so different that I really relish the challenge of developing bespoke strategies. Working in PR for the built environment also has the added satisfaction of seeing something coming out of the ground and thinking, "I worked on that”.

What's your least favourite thing about working in PR?

The perception held by some that PR is the “fluffy stuff”. We all know that PR has such an important role connecting companies to their consumers and protecting reputation, but that is not always recognised by people outside the industry until it’s too late.

Check out the 30 Under 30 Newcomers list here



What have you learnt about yourself during the COVID-19 crisis?

That I am a people person in the traditional sense, and that so much of my enjoyment of the industry is wrapped up in meeting clients and members of the public.

What do you think will be the single biggest change to the PR industry brought about by the pandemic?

I think there will be a greater focus on ESG’s place at the heart of the industry. Although sustainability and societal impact had been steadily rising up the agenda, the pandemic has expediated this as a priority.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

If this last year has taught me anything, it’s that we can’t always plan too far ahead – best laid plans and all that. However, I’d like to think that in five years I will have aided clients within the built environment to better realise social value outcomes for their communities and be thinking quite seriously about the potential for a future in politics.