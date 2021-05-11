PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Dima Vasilenco, Good Advice Public Relations

Vasilenco co-founded his PR agency last June, aged just 26, and by the year's end secured two clients and helped grow revenue 65 per cent. He also devised Good Advice's international presence - from pitching for clients in Singapore to expanding its scope in Hong Kong and Australia - and has been critical in sourcing new talent. It's a huge achievement, especially given Vasilenco arrived in the UK from Ukraine aged just 18, with imperfect English and zero industry connections.

Nominator says: "It is simply incredible that someone as young as he is has been able to achieve all this in just one year"

What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

PR is always compared with marketing; however, metaphorically speaking marketing is science while PR is art. Marketing generates sales, it has to be mathematically precise and programmatic. At the same time when your goal is raising awareness, or plainly speaking making a person or brand “famous”, there’s no recipe or playbook, success is dependent on how strategic and creative you are really. I think that’s what makes it special to me, and mysterious to outsiders who always think “what kind of magic can you do to make someone or something famous?”

Which social media site is most important to you and why?

Tumblr. Mostly visual, like Instagram, minus influencers and clout chasing. I think it’s still the original source of culture on the Internet, with creative people exchanging research and inspiration, be it design, architecture, or cinema. With the likes of Virgil Abloh and Frank Ocean still being active users, it’s more alive than you think.

What one thing above all would you change about the PR industry?

Entry level roles - I believe junior professionals want to do everything but just admin tasks. When you start an agency job fresh out of university your motivation is instantly killed by WIPs, call notes and actions and piles of monotone, manual tasks. I believe this will be changed by AI and automation very soon.

Which 'traditional' media outlet is most important to you and why?

Newspapers. Regardless of how many articles are written online, the one in print always feels more important. Imagine telling someone you’ve got the front page of the Financial Times or the Wall Street Journal - feels awesome, right?

Aside from family and friends, who is your biggest inspiration?

I was always inspired by artists, I think Basquiat is my biggest inspiration. Not only because he went from living on the streets to being a millionaire by doing whatever he wanted to, but also because he widely explored the concept of fame and how people became famous, this definitely influenced my career choice.