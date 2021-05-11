PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Ross Stebbing, RVU (Uswitch)

Uswitch says since he joined in 2020, Stebbing has made a "monumental" impact on the group's marketing, with his creative thinking helping turn the dry topic of energy switching into front page news. Stebbing switched the strategy to sustained campaigns providing vital advice for furloughed families. Results included 2,300 pieces of coverage from dozens of campaigns and reactive statements. Front pages of the Daily Star and slots on Good Morning Britain and Lorraine were some highlights.

Nominator says: "Ross is a true ambassador for everything that PR stands for"

Take me back to the full 30 Under 30 list for 2021



What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

Getting to create and work on campaigns that make a difference and affect change for good. And seeing your work on a front page.

What have you learnt about yourself during the COVID-19 crisis?

That self-reflection is important - journaling was a really important practice for me during lockdown. I’ve also learnt to trust my instincts more and to stay confident with the decisions that I make.

Check out the 30 Under 30 Newcomers list here



What do you think will be the single biggest change to the PR industry brought about by the pandemic?

Authenticity. You only need to read the comments section of popular media outlets for brand news stories to know that people are more tuned-in to what is genuine what is a ‘stunt for stunts sake’. People’s priorities have changed significantly during the pandemic, for many reasons, and I think that’s had a significant impact on the public perception of brand culture and celebrity & influencer culture. This is naturally going to impact the type of work that brands are creating, and campaigns that might have worked in 2019 might not necessarily fit anymore for 2021.

Which social media site is most important to you and why?

Clubhouse is fairly new and it will be interesting to watch it’s trajectory, but I think it’s a really useful tool for PRs. It’s a great way to network, present, share ideas and to get inspired.

Which 'traditional' media outlet is most important to you and why?

I love the Guardian’s commitment to covering ‘green’ news and climate change issues.

What one thing above all would you change about the PR industry?

A move towards 360 campaigns rather than just traditional PR campaigns. I’m lucky enough to work in a team that has a pretty advanced and ‘360 approach’ to comms with outputs that can span across digital PR & link building, traditional, content creation, PPC and social media.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Making a difference, doing work that I’m proud of and continuing to be ambitious.

Aside from family and friends, who is your biggest inspiration?

Two things I am most proud of are being Scottish and being part of the LGBTQIA+ community. So it inspires me to represent both of those things while working in the London PR industry.