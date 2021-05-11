PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Naomi MG Smith, Westco Communications

Westco praised Smith for her comms skills, her intense drive for continuous professional development, and as a role model to the agency and wider industry. Contributing to an intensive five-day campaign on the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine; helping drive the future of the agency's culture, digital transformation and offering; and helping promote a diverse and inclusive workforce within Westminster City Council are among her many achievements.

Nominator says: "Naomi is a rising star; she brings a strong skillset of communications, commercial acumen and data-led strategic planning to her work"

Take me back to the full 30 Under 30 list for 2021



What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

The everchanging, fast paced and impactful nature of the work that I do, especially working in the public sector. The community will always be my key stakeholder, they hold me to account, and I always bring my best to the work that I do for them.

What have you learnt about yourself during the COVID-19 crisis?

Health is wealth, especially mental health. At the start of the pandemic I struggled with the monotony of working and living in the room I rent. To combat this, I have taken a strong interest in exercise such as long-distance cycling, running and boxing. Participating in these activities helped me to build my resilience to the COVID-19 crisis and to support others going through a rough time.

Check out the 30 Under 30 Newcomers list here



What one thing above all would you change about the PR industry?

I would love to see up and coming PR practitioners receive more opportunities to shape the industry from early on in their careers. After all, we are the next generation of PR leaders. These formative experiences really do help to build confidence and experience outside of your immediate 9-6, the CIPR and PRCA are a great starting place for this.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Account director with a thriving career, CIPR chartered practitioner and a positive diversity activist, for the betterment of underrepresented practitioners within our industry. I’m also passionate about new talent and would love to support them on their career journey, through industry wide initiatives and reverse mentoring.

Aside from family and friends, who is your biggest inspiration?

The next generation of diverse PR professionals. PR professionals from a black, Asian or minority ethnic background make up only nine per cent of the industry, according to the CIPR State of the Profession 2020. By being visible and actively involved in the industry, I hope to inspire the next generation by showing them that they can thrive in this industry, enact change, and have a successful career.