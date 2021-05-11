Emotive appointed by specialist pharma firm for arthritis campaign

Emotive has been appointed on a retained basis after Medac Pharma invited it to submit a proposal, rather than awarding the account in a competitive pitch process.

The agency will devise a campaign and comms programme focused on encouraging people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) to have a voice, as well as being active involved in their treatment.

The German pharma firm, which also has a presence in the UK, specialises in the treatment of diseases within oncology, autoimmune and urology.

As part of the campaign, Emotive will work with the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society (NRAS), although the charity it is not a client of the agency.

According to its most recent published accounts, in 2019 the NRAS received more than £170,000 in funding from pharma companies that specialise in RA and JIA.

Clare Jacklin, chief executive of the NRAS said: “We are delighted to be working with Medac Pharma and Emotive to assess patients’ experience and treatment-management concerns, and to develop content which will ultimately help improve self-management for RA and JIA patients.”

The global healthcare agency will also work with relevant healthcare professionals to encourage “positive patient and HCP dialogue and collaboration” regarding treatment and management of people with the conditions.

Earlier this year, Emotive acquired independent healthcare agency Spink, bringing its combined UK headcount to 60.

Conor Cronin, senior product manager at Medac Pharma, said: “It can be challenging for RA and JIA patients to find an optimal treatment that works for them, so we are excited to have Emotive on board with their expertise of working with patient groups… to really understand patients’ current concerns and to empower them to improve their management and dialogue with their consultant.”

Click here to subscribe to the FREE pharma and healthcare comms bulletin to receive dedicated healthcare news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the pharma and healthcare comms bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com