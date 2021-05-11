PRWeek Global Awards 2021: winners revealed

The Awards celebrate transformative work that crosses global territories, as well as the best work in different regions.

Interpublic agencies Weber Shandwick and Golin were the biggest winners this year, with the former achieving the most awards: five. That includes two for The Climate Store for Felix, by its Swedish business Prime Weber Shandwick, which was named Campaign of the Year.

Golin won four awards, including the coveted Global Agency prize and Global PR Professional - Agency for Ellen Ryan Mardiks, who was promoted to chairman earlier this year.

The Global Professional - In House award went to Aaron Radelet, chief communications officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance.

The award for Global Citizenship was given to #PayPalItForward by PayPal. That award honours a local or regional campaign that jumps across borders to create awareness, engagement, and results beyond the scope of the original target market.

There were two awards each for Hill+Knowlton Strategies, LLYC and Cow PR.

An elite panel of judges from across the US, UK, Europe, Asia, LATAM, Middle East, Americas and Africa reviewed and scored each entry.

This year there were nine new categories, all focused on different regions.

This year there were nine new categories, all focused on different regions.