PRWeek Global Awards 2021: winners revealed

Added 41 minutes ago by PRWeek staff

Senior figures from across the global PR and communications industry watched a trio of live feeds on 20 May to discover who would take home the coveted trophies at the PRWeek Global Awards 2021.

News

The Awards celebrate transformative work that crosses global territories, as well as the best work in different regions.

Interpublic agencies Weber Shandwick and Golin were the biggest winners this year, with the former achieving the most awards: five. That includes two for The Climate Store for Felix, by its Swedish business Prime Weber Shandwick, which was named Campaign of the Year.

Golin won four awards, including the coveted Global Agency prize and Global PR Professional - Agency for Ellen Ryan Mardiks, who was promoted to chairman earlier this year.

The Global Professional - In House award went to Aaron Radelet, chief communications officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance.

The award for Global Citizenship was given to #PayPalItForward by PayPal. That award honours a local or regional campaign that jumps across borders to create awareness, engagement, and results beyond the scope of the original target market.

There were two awards each for Hill+Knowlton Strategies, LLYC and Cow PR.

Visit the PRWeek Global Awards hub to find out more about the winners and watch videos of the ceremonies

An elite panel of judges from across the US, UK, Europe, Asia, LATAM, Middle East, Americas and Africa reviewed and scored each entry.

This year there were nine new categories, all focused on different regions.

Check out the full shortlist here and see the full list of winners below. Click on the category headlines to find out more about the winning and highly commended entries:

Product Brand Development

Best Campaign: Asia-Pacific

Non-profit

Best Campaign: Europe (outside UK)

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

Best PR Professional in Asia Pacific

Global Creative Idea

Best Agency: Asia Pacific

Best Agency: Europe (outside UK)

Global Brand

Public Sector

Corporate Branding

Best Campaign: Middle East

Issues and Crisis

Global PR Breakthrough

Global Content
Global Event Activation

Global Integration

Best Agency: Middle East

Best PR Professional: Middle East

International Agency

Employee Communications

Consumer Launch

Healthcare

Corporate and Social Responsibility

Best Campaign: LATAM

Best PR Professional: LATAM

Best Agency: LATAM

Global Citizenship

Global Professional - In House

Global Professional - Agency

Global Agency

Campaign of the Year

