PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2021 - Global Creative Idea

With menstruation still a topic of embarrassment and shame across the globe, women’s intimate health brand Intima sought a creative and low-cost way of tackling this stigma head-on while driving brand awareness.

Visit the PRWeek Global Awards hub to find out more about the winners



Cow went all out to portray periods affirmatively and accurately with campaign placing Intima at the heart of an international conversation, despite a low budget.

Pantone Colour Institute is the world’s leading authority on colour, with influence and social media clout to match. It rarely does partnerships. It made an exception for this project.

The launch of ‘Period.’, Pantone’s newly-developed shade of red was accompanied by a design by Cow, incorporating the colour and an outline of the female reproductive organs to emphasise the link between menstruation, fertility and life.

Alongside this partnership, Intima also teamed up with ActionAid - which works with women and girls living in poverty - which included making a donation to help with the charity’s efforts.

The launch generated 721 pieces of media coverage, spanning from Ireland to India, including heavyweight coverage in The Guardian and national breakfast TV show Good Morning America.

Cow’s design was widely shared, with a 315% increase in Intima mentions on social media and an uptick of £29,000 for items purchased from Intima.com. Across the globe, people were encouraged to talk freely about menstruation without shame.

Judge's comment:

“An incredible idea, effectively executed on a small budget. A powerful step in the right direction when it comes to trying to remove the stigma surrounding women bodies and periods.

Shortlisted

Go Near: Celebrating Local Travel Only On Airbnb - Weber Shandwick for Airbnb

IBM Actions & Allyship for Racial & Social Justice - IBM

Ideas4ears children's invention contest - MED-EL Medical Electronics

Lifetime Carbon Neutral - Ketchum for Velux

Lenovo Launches Vision of 'New Realities' Across the Globe - Lenovo

WrestleMania 36 - WWE