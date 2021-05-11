Model B names Todd Silverstein president

Emerging technology company Model B has named Todd Silverstein as president.

Model B uses technology to address issues in the digital ad buying and analytics process. The organization’s service translates, models and makes available data from a range of sources and uses AI to provide predictive insights. It aims to help marketers optimize results while avoiding the cost of investing in their own technology.

In his role, Silverstein will oversee day-to-day operations and will be responsible for the company’s proprietary adtech, BluePrint. He will also work with clients and strategic partners.

Silverstein comes to Model B from Sagepath, a digital agency where he served as CMO. He was also chief marketing and growth officer at Drum, a full-service marketing agency. Prior to that, Silverstein built Edelman’s performance marketing practice, which grew from $2 million to more than $200 million in media managed.

Silverstein worked at Edelman from 2014 to 2019, first as an EVP, then group head of digital before leading performance marketing. Previously, he worked at 360i, Razorfish, Resolution Media and BBDO.

Throughout his career, Silverstein has developed media strategies for clients including Apple, Hotels.com, Dell, Lowe’s and the Wounded Warrior Project.