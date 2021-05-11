Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

The newest word in Merriam-Webster's dictionary: NFT. Merriam-Webster is also offering up the animated NFT of its definition for auction. The proceeds of the auction will go to Teach for All, a network of organizations in 60 countries that incorporates Teach for America and ensures education opportunities for children.

Estée Lauder has selected Meridith Webster to be its first EVP of comms and global affairs, effective May 17. Webster joins the company from the Biden administration, where she was special assistant to the president and chief of staff to the domestic policy council.

James Charles is speaking out about a lawsuit against him filed by ex-employee Kelly Rocklein, who worked as the YouTube star and beauty guru’s video editor and then as his producer. Rocklein is claiming wrongful termination, poor treatment and failure to provide overtime pay. In a video posted to Twitter on Monday night, Charles called the claims untrue and said his “only option is to pursue this to fullest extent of the law and hope that when it gets to a court room in the future that justice will be served.” Separately, Charles has been accused of inappropriate texting with several underage fans.

The Food and Drug Administration is now allowing children aged 12 to 15 to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. In a press conference Monday night, FDA acting commissioner Janet Woodcock said, “Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations." In a statement, President Joe Biden echoed that sentiment, adding that millions of 16- and 17-year-olds have been “safely vaccinated.” He noted that in the coming days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will share more about its recommendations.

The Biden White House has “quote approval” rules for reporters. It demands that interviews with administration officials be conducted on grounds of “background with quote approval,” five reporters who cover the White House told Politico. This practice gives the White House an extra measure of control as it tries to craft press coverage, according to Politico.