National Express releases 'tastebud tour of Britain' sweets

The coach travel company said the boiled sweets pay homage to “simple pleasures of travel and the staple of many a journey for generations”.

They are inspired by classic flavours associated with British locations that can be visited by National Express coaches.

This includes fish and chips (several coastal towns), pork pie (Leicestershire), Cornish pasty (Cornwall), Wensleydale cheese (Yorkshire), Eccles cake (Manchester) and curry (Birmingham).

The Tastes of Normal travel sweets come packaged in classic round metal tins, just like those traditionally found at service stations and airports

“We suspended all services for 11 weeks at the beginning of the year, so we’re delighted to now be back on the road with full measures in place to ensure passenger comfort and safety,” National Express managing director Chris Hardy said.

“As the UK’s largest coach operator, we’ve always been part of seeing friends and family, going to events, on day trips and holidays. We wanted to mark helping make this happen again in a fun way…[and] hope the tastes will take people to a place they’ve missed and can now happily and safely return to with National Express.”

Creative comms agency Cow led on reactive for the campaign.