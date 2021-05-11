PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2021 - Global Content

Standard Chartered set Man Bites Dog a formidable challenge; create a b2b campaign that positioned it at the forefront of thought leadership on sustainable finance.

Man Bites Dog focused on the bank’s strong presence in emerging markets and the importance of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in those locations.

The result was Opportunity2030. Kick-started with a series of events at the 2020 World Economic Forum Davos and a global media launch, Opportunity 2030 highlighted the huge scale of private sector investment opportunities around the SDGs. Original research made the concept tangible, revealing an agenda-setting ​$10 trillion investment opportunity and offering a country-level breakdown, with the information delivered through a highly visual report and range of social media assets.

Led by group CEO Bill Winters, who delivered media interviews and speeches, and engaged leading business, the campaign anchored the bank’s presence at Davos. Opportunity 2030 chimed with the Forum’s Sustainable World theme, differentiating the bank from the market and enabling it to lead the industry conversation around sustainability.

The campaign drew almost 500 pieces of positive coverage from across the world, and attracted 100,000 people to the campaign microsite in its first four weeks.

Beyond metrics, through spotting and reframing the SDG’s lack of private capital into a huge opportunity, it helped encourage investment where it is needed most - fulfilling all of Standard Chartered’s campaign objectives in the process.

“Despite being such a massive project, there were clear strategic goals, well-executed with a well thought-out strategy to generate positive coverage, and achieve tangible results.”

