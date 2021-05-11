PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2021 - Global Citizenship

As people adjusted to working from home over 2020, PayPal sought to foster stronger connection and engagement with staff in a way that complimented the company’s existing giving initiatives.

Step forward the #PayPalItForward programme. Launched with an internal email by PayPal CEO Dan Schulman, the scheme gives PayPal’s more than 23,000 employees the chance to nominate five local people or businesses badly hit by the pandemic to receive $50.

Staff wrote up the stories of their ‘Unsung Heroes’, and submissions were posted on an internal microsite called the Unsung Hero Wall.

Along with the monetary award, these Unsung Heroes were sent a note from PayPal informing them of the nomination and an encouragement to #PayPalItForward. PayPal staff who had made the nomination were also given social media copy and a sticker to share across their social channels.

What had begun as an internal campaign quickly caught far wider attention, garnering widespread praise, and leading to a partnership with global influencers to spread the word further.

#PayPalItForward resulted in 4,483 Unsung Heroes entries, with payouts totalling nearly $200,000 across more than 30 countries. The campaign generated 180,000 clicks to PayPal.com, while the company also increased its overall employee engagement scores - with a particular uplift in the ‘company pride’ metric.

“An excellent campaign, driven by insights, shows real connection to the target audience across multiple regions and countries. A compelling example of how internal campaigns can expand to external audiences through great communication strategies.”

