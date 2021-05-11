Halfords hires PR agency for consumer and influencer brief

Good Relations will lead on consumer PR and influencer marketing to drive Halfords’ business strategy, which includes raising awareness of its shift to become a services-focused business, and a “super-specialist in the motoring, cycling and electric sectors”.

Finn Partners agency ZPR previously held the account for seven years.

“The [Good Relations] team put together a highly impressive pitch, demonstrating great strategic acumen as well as brilliant creative ideas, and they will make a great addition to the business and our internal team,” Halfords group marketing director Lisa Bond said.

Good Relations’ consumer team executive director Lawrence Collis will lead the Halfords account.

Good Relations chief executive Richard Moss said: “Halfords has seen impressive growth driven by their expanded services business and we are incredibly proud to be working with them. Getting back on the road and onto our bikes has never been more meaningful for consumers, and we look forward to helping Halfords disrupt the category further, making every one of those journeys better.”

The agency was appointed following a four-way competitive pitch process led by Alex Young at the AAR Group.

Halfords is the latest addition to Good Relations' consumer brand portfolio, which includes Lidl, Zoopla, Celebrity Cruises, Sodastream and Pladis.