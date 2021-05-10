Maria Poveromo to replace Stella Low as Cisco communications chief

CUPERTINO, CA: Cisco has promoted Maria Poveromo to chief communications officer, replacing Stella Low, who is set to join Apple this month.

Poveromo was previously VP of international communications at Cisco.

“Stella Low has been an invaluable member of our team for the past two years. We thank her for all she has done for Cisco and wish her great success in the future,” Cisco said in a statement. “We are thrilled that Maria Poveromo will now lead our global communications team as our chief communications officer. Her broad global expertise, passion for innovation and commitment to building great teams will help drive Cisco’s future success.”

Cisco is set to report its fiscal Q3 2021 earnings on May 19. Revenue for the company’s fiscal Q2, which ended on January 23, was down slightly to $11.96 billion as companies spent less on in-office infrastructure.

Poveromo joined Cisco in fall 2019 as VP of international comms. She previously worked at IBM and Adobe.

Months earlier, Cisco hired Low as SVP and chief communications officer. She moved from Boston to the San Francisco Bay area for the role, in which she managed 170 people around the world. Low’s team at Cisco was honored by PRWeek’s Best Places to Work list in both 2020 and 2019.

Low told PRWeek she will start at Apple as VP of worldwide corporate communications on May 24, reporting to CEO Tim Cook. She will replace Steve Dowling, who left Apple in September 2019. Former Apple marketing leader Phil Schiller managed PR in the interim, according to BuzzFeed.

Prior to joining Cisco, Low was SVP of global communications at Dell, a position she held since Dell acquired her prior employer, EMC, in 2016. Low had been EMC’s VP of global communications since 2013. She has also worked at Unisys.

Low is set to join Apple as the company is facing off with other technology giants on several fronts. Fortnite-maker Epic Games has accused the company of having a monopoly over iPhone and iPad games because they must be downloaded through the App Store. Apple has also faced criticism from companies including Facebook after the iOS 14.5 update turned on its App Tracking Transparency feature by default, which the social network fears will prompt the vast majority of users to avoid the behavior-tracking Identifier for Advertisers.

Apple posted a 54% increase in revenue in its fiscal Q2 2021 to $89.6 billion and double-digit growth across product categories. Apple representatives could not be reached for comment on Low’s hire.