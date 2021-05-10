Is the Clubhouse hype dying down?

Clubhouse may be the buzziest app of the year, but marketers are wondering, has the buzz begun to wane?

The invite-only audio chat app started off the year strong, topping 10 million weekly active users in February, up from 600,000 in December.

Currently valued at $4 billion, Clubhouse has hosted “rooms” with celebrities and brands alike, including the NFL, Pedigree and Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Marketers have quickly followed the hype and debuted on the platform in creative ways. IHOP, for example, hosted a room filled with nothing but the sound of sizzling bacon, which garnered 8,000 listeners.

Other platforms want in on the fervor, with Twitter, Fishbowl, Discord and Facebook creating Clubhouse-like features on their own platforms.

But this momentum appears to be slowing. In April, Clubhouse was downloaded 900,000 times, a sharp decline from 9.2 million downloads in February. People also wonder whether Clubhouse will maintain its popularity as COVID-19 travel restrictions and lockdowns are lifted and people can gather again for conversations in person.

To keep the momentum strong, Clubhouse announced the line-up for its Creator First Pilot program, which will support influencers on its platform. The app, which was previously only available for download on iOS, launched on Android on Sunday, widening its potential global audience.

Campaign US wants to know: where does Clubhouse fit into your marketing strategy?

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.