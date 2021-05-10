$3 million in unsold cookies? How Nestlé Toll House helped Atlanta Girl Scouts with a pandemic problem

Added 34 minutes ago by Diana Bradley

The Metro Atlanta Girl Scouts were holding 720,000 boxes of cookies due to the pandemic.

News
(Photo credit: Girl Scouts of the U.S.A.)
(Photo credit: Girl Scouts of the U.S.A.)

ATLANTA: Nestlé Toll House is on a mission to help the Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. after finding out that scouts in Atlanta are stuck with a big surplus of cookies due to COVID-19. 

Meredith Tomason, a corporate pastry chef in Nestlé’s baking division, said that she found out about the problem after she read a Food & Wine article about it. At the time, the Metro Atlanta Girl Scouts had 720,000 boxes, or $3 million in Girl Scout cookies, stacked in a Georgia warehouse. 

“We saw the article and were shocked,” said Tomason. “We wanted to do something because we love cookies, cookie lovers and the entrepreneurial mindset. We thought this was a great opportunity to jump in.”

In response, Nestlé Toll House committed to purchasing 1,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies, all to be donated back to the local community in Atlanta.

Nestlé Toll House tweeted on Tuesday about its effort and included a link to the Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. website so that consumers could find their local troops and support them as well.

Nestlé brand PR manager Noelle Perillo explained that one of Nestlé's core pillars is giving back to the community. "Nestlé Toll House aims to bring comfort and happiness to people," said Perillo. "That is our goal, and during this pandemic that is something we could all use more of right now. We want to help bring comfort through cookies."

Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. responded to Nestlé Toll House's tweet on Tuesday, thanking the company.

“We hope the increased visibility of the need drives sales and they are able to sell the remaining boxes that they have,” said Perillo. 

Weber Shandwick is assisting Nestlé Toll House with this effort. 

"We are so grateful to Nestlé Toll House and the many companies and individuals that support the Girl Scout Cookie Program and help us in our important goal of investing in girl leaders across the country," Kelly Parisi, head of comms for Girl Scouts of the U.S.A., said via email.  

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters