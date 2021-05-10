Wayne Hickey exits Weber Shandwick for IBM role

SAN FRANCISCO: Wayne Hickey, former EVP, global technology practice, at Weber Shandwick has joined IBM as VP of technology communications.

Hickey advised global tech clients and ran the firm’s San Francisco office, according to his LinkedIn account, where he describes building a gaming and esports practice with clients such as Riot Games and Gearbox Publishing. He also listed clients represented by his team including Kaiser Permanente, GSK, GM, Mattel and IBM.

Neither IBM nor Hickey responded to inquiries seeking additional comment.

Hickey left Weber Shandwick in mid-April. An agency spokesperson said that a team of leaders from across the firm’s technology practice are sharing his responsibilities and that Will Ludlam, president, West, will continue to oversee the San Francisco office, working closely with local leadership.

Ludlam said Hickey was instrumental in the evolution of the firm’s technology practice.

“He was also a key driver of the development of our gaming and esports expertise, an area of growing importance that we will continue to support,” said Ludlam. “Although we are sad for him to go, we’re excited to continue working with him as he joins the powerhouse team at IBM.”

IBM named Weber in 2018 as the lead agency on a revamped global agency roster that also included SKDKnickerbocker, Spectrum Science Communications and Civic Entertainment Group.

Hickey had two stints at Weber. From 2002 to 2008, he served as an account director, working in the digital entertainment practice. In between, Hickey was at Edelman, first as EVP, working with clients including Microsoft’s Xbox and later as GM and head of the Bay Area, overseeing the San Francisco, Silicon Valley and Sacramento offices.

Previously, Hickey worked at MMW for six years and was a Capitol Hill aide.