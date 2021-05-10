Clark Health founder announces successor and takes chairman role

Siân Hurst’s promotion comes less than a year after she joined the Clark Health Communications (CHC) as deputy managing director last June.

In that time, she has made “an immediate impact across the business, doubling the agency’s pitch win rate and helping to diversify the client base, while mentoring the growing team”, the agency said.

Hurst has more than 20 years’ experience in healthcare comms. Prior to joining CHC, she was managing director of healthcare comms agency Aurora – where she had spent 12 years. Her other agency experience includes stints at Huntsworth Health and Bullet Communications.

In another promotion, Candice Debleu, who joined CHC as a senior account director in 2018 and previously worked for Ruder Finn, Aurora, and Cohn & Wolfe, has been promoted to director in recognition of her “instrumental role” in the agency's recent success.







Commenting on the promotions, and his change of role, Clark (above) said: “After an amazing 10 years leading CHC as its managing director, I am now very much looking forward to supporting our further success and development in my new role as chairman.”

He added: “Siân, Candice and the team are doing an amazing job taking care of our clients and managing the business on a day-to-day basis. This means I can now take a broader and longer term view of the changing world of healthcare communications and use my experience from the last 25 years to help CHC and our clients plan and adapt for the future.”

Hurst said: “CHC is a great agency with a talented team and fantastic clients, and I’m delighted to have helped them achieve growth in such a challenging year. Over the next few months, we’ll be refreshing our brand identity and helping our clients consolidate learnings from the pandemic to reshape their communications solutions for the longer term.”

CHC reported £1.2m in revenue in 2020/21, up seven per cent on the previous year. It employs 11 staff, supported by a network of freelancers, working across some 19 accounts.





