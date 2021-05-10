Five Campaigns We Liked in April: your winner revealed

PRWeek's Five Campaigns We Liked in April contest was won emphatically – with more than half of the overall votes – by a thoughtful campaign from Sports Direct, designed to help Muslims exercise safely during Ramadan.

Second place went to relationship charity Relate which ran a visually arresting campaign showcasing the importance of sex and intimacy in later life.

See the full results below and find out more about the winning campaign:

Sport Direct – #FastAndSlow

Sports Direct has launched a campaign, by The Romans, to encourage Muslims to exercise safely during the month of Ramadan.

The retailer commissioned research that found 80 per cent of Muslims have concerns about how to exercise safely while fasting during the Holy Month.

The campaign provides training tips from British Muslim athletes, including Haroon Mota of ‘Muslim Runners’ ASRA Run Club, football freestyler Nafisa Ahmed, Saf – The Hijabi Boxer, personal trainer Shazi Fit, and rugby player Zainab Alema.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Creative Inspiration bulletin to receive dedicated features, comment and the latest creative campaigns straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit an idea for the bulletin, email John.Harrington@Haymarket.com