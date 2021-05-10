Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Free milkshakes on IHOP, courtesy of Adam Sandler. The restaurant chain has declared today #MilkshakeMonday, giving consumers free milkshakes after a hostess turned the comedian away at a Long Island location. PRWeek has all the details on the promotion.

How Mattel is addressing the growing global waste challenge. The Mattel PlayBack program has launched, encouraging consumers to send old Barbie, Matchbox and Mega toys to the company. Materials from the old toys will then be recovered and reused for future Mattel products. Mattel’s goal is to use 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all products and packaging by 2030.

A GLAAD study has found that social media sites are "categorically unsafe" for LGBTQ people. The study looked at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube’s policies and track record of enforcing those policies. GLAAD included recommendations in the report for all of the platforms and said it hopes to work with the sites over the next year. Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok responded to the report.

The White House is giving local TV stations interviews via Zoom. With an aim to target local audiences, nearly 500 Zoom interviews have been conducted with senior White House officials and members of the Cabinet. "The president wants to demonstrate and explain to the American people that government works again, and that is what underpins our communication strategy — and that drives our focus on local media," Kate Berner, deputy White House communications director, told Axios.

Highlights from Elon Musk’s Saturday Night Live hosting gig. The Tesla CEO said he has Asperger’s syndrome; and joked about his Twitter account, noting, “Look, I know I sometimes say or post strange things, but that’s just how my brain works.” NBC live-streamed the episode globally on YouTube, marking the first time the show has ever been viewable simultaneously around the world. Meanwhile, Tesla competitors Lucid Motors, Ford, Volkswagen and Volvo aired electric vehicle commercials during the episode.