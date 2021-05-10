Mind+Matter reinforces health practice with senior hires in consumer and wellbeing

Rebecca Ferguson, former managing director of Red Health, has joined Mind+Matter as a director, while Hayley O’Donnell, ex-creative director at charity specialist On Agency, has been brought in as a senior copywriter.

Mind+Matter was created in January after Ashfield Health, part of UDG Healthcare, merged Pegasus, Ashfield Digital and Creative, and Cambridge BioMarketing.

The appointments are part of an expansion programme by the agency, which has won a series of new clients, ranging from US cryogenics firm Cryoport to Cheltenham-based global beauty brands company SLG, in recent months.

Corrina Safeio, UK managing director of Mind+Matter, said: “This announcement marks the 24th UK hire this financial year and demonstrates our commitment to creating a new kind of agency that is better designed to respond to the new challenges our clients face.”

She added: “We are focused on delivering life-changing work that matters and plan to build on our strong foundations with further strategic hires who share our ethos that every matter of health is a matter of life.”

Ferguson spent more than a decade at Red, where she rose to become managing director of Red Health before leaving to go freelance in 2019.

As part of the leadership team at Mind+Matter she has been tasked with helping to expand the agency’s personal care and wellness portfolio.

Ferguson commented: “It’s not often you get the chance to join a new agency right at the start of building something new with a genuine point of difference. I am eager to apply my experience in delivering high-impact creative campaigns for consumer brands and help grow our strong portfolio of health and wellbeing clients.”

Meanwhile, O’Donnell has joined from On Agency, where she spent eight years and rose to become creative director. She will focus on delivering creative campaigns across the agency’s full health portfolio.

She said: “I’m so excited about my future here, which I can already see will be varied and full of amazing projects and campaigns – all focused on making a genuine difference.”





