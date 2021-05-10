Movers & Shakers: Zeno Group, The Hoffman Agency, and more

Zeno Group has promoted Ekta Thomas (pictured above) to head of client services for APAC. Based in Sydney, Thomas was previously general manager for Zeno Australia. In her new role, she will be charged with maximising standards of client service and creativity across the network, and drive innovative, integrated marcomms consulting throughout the agency. She will also facilitate collaboration between in-market leaders and regional and global specialists as well as oversee several of Zeno's multi-market relationships in the region. She will report to regional president Paul Mottram. Meanwhile, Sarah Littlefair will succeed Thomas' previous role; she was most recently creative and business development director at Ovato Communications (formerly Spectrum Group) and held leadership roles at Dentsu agencies Haystac and Liquid Ideas.

The Hoffman Agency has appointed Kijung Kelly Kwon as general manager of its South Korea office. With over 20 years' of experience in media, marketing and communications, Kwon joins the agency from Allison+Partners, where she led the communication data service. Prior to that, she held senior roles at a number of agencies including Medicom, where she worked with brands such as Samsung, LG, Airbnb, Facebook, Twitter, IBM and Microsoft. In her new role, she will report to Caroline Hsu, APAC managing director.

Indian agency Comms Credible has appointed Neena Biswal as its Head of South Office. She will focus on strengthening media relations, nurturing editorial partnerships, and applying an integrated communications approach for partner brands. On top of that, she will help the firm manage media outreach in states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala and expand its client portfolio in South India. Prior to this, Biswal worked at her self-founded PR firm, New Age PR & Digital Consultancy.

