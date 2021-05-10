APAC head of Twitter comms to depart

Larry Loh (pictured above), head of communications APAC for Twitter, will depart the company. Loh took to Twitter to announce that he will be taking time off to focus on his family, wellbeing, and mental health.

Loh began his stint at Twitter in February 2020, and said joked that after a pleasant couple of weeks at the office, continued the rest of his role while working from home. “The truth is that this past year has not been easy for anyone, and I’m certainly not alone in this,” he said.

He added: “I’m really proud of what my team has achieved in the past year and going onto 2021. From hack incidents, policy issues and numerous other crises across all markets, I’ve seen them perform with grace and dignity under fire to really deliver, only to go back again into the fray.”

The company has shared a call-out out for candidates to replace Loh’s position, ideally someone with over 15 years of experience with extensive corporate reputation and crisis comms exposure. Recently, Lauren Myers-Cavanagh joined Twitter as its new head of policy communications for APAC.

