COO of Edelman China moves to Ogilvy

Ogilvy China appointed Melinda Po (pictured above) as president of the advertising business.

She will be responsible for leading Ogilvy’s advertising business across China and will work with Chris Reitermann, CEO for Asia and Greater China, as well as office heads, to build Ogilvy’s leadership in brand strategy and creative reputation, the company said.

Po was most recently chief operating officer of Edelman China. The new role marks her second return to Ogilvy, where she worked as managing partner for Ogilvy Shanghai from 2016 to 2018 and as an account executive from 2004 to 2011. In between the first stint and the second she spent time with AKQA and Arcade.

"In an ever-more complex multi-channel world, brands need to connect with consumers across a myriad of touchpoints and platforms through data-driven insights and culturally relevant ideas," Reitermann said in a release. "I’m thrilled to welcome Melinda back to Ogilvy and am confident that her passion and wide range of experience across PR and digital will be incredible assets to take our advertising business to the next level.”

