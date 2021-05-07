All-you-can-drink milkshakes on IHOP, courtesy of Adam Sandler

IHOP is offering all-you-can-drink milkshakes to customers after a hostess turned away the comedian at a Long Island location.

In a viral TikTok video, the hostess explained she did not recognize Sandler when he entered the restaurant, and told him there would be a long wait to be seated. Sandler promptly left.

The video garnered a response from the Grown Ups star on Twitter, who joked that he only left the establishment because “the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to milkshakes.”

For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes. — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) May 4, 2021

In response, IHOP launched a promotion, declaring May 10 as “Milkshake Monday” in several locations in Long Island. DeVries Global New York is supporting this effort.

For the promotion, customers can visit 19 locations for all-you-can-eat milkshakes from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST. For every milkshake sold, IHOP will donate $1 up to $50,000 to Comedy Gives Back, a nonprofit that supports comedians who have been struggling with income due to COVID-19 closures of comedy clubs and venues.

You know what, @AdamSandler, you may be onto something here. In your honor, we’d like to declare May 10th, 2021 #MilkshakeMonday at IHOP. More sweet details to follow. https://t.co/Xx4XLmZIVq — IHOP (@IHOP) May 5, 2021

“We are using this opportune moment to inject a bit of fun, levity and laughter to turn Adam’s unexpected viral visit into a visit all guests can enjoy at our restaurants nationwide,” said Candice Jacobson, director of brand communications at IHOP. “We know others might share Adam’s craving for pancakes and milkshakes.”

While the offer is only for one day, Jacobson said it is possible IHOP may continue the offer beyond May 10.

Sandler has not responded to the campaign, but Jessica O’Callaghan, managing director at DeVries Global New York, said the agency “looks forward to Adam’s response and welcomes him to visit an IHOP again on Monday for all-you-can-drink milkshakes.”