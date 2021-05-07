BCW brings on Droga5’s Chris Kief as chief technology officer

NEW YORK: BCW has hired Chris Kief as chief technology officer.

Kief is reporting to BCW global CEO Donna Imperato. The CTO role is newly created at BCW.

“This role is focused on moving the business forward and leveraging technology in unique and creative ways to deliver solutions to our clients,” Kief told PRWeek.

The creative agency veteran joins BCW as the shop is expanding beyond its classic earned media roots, with paid media and amplification now part of most agency assignments, an arrangement Imperato calls “earned-plus.”

Before joining BCW, Kief was Droga5’s head of technology. At the creative shop, he worked on the multi-year global redesign and re-platforming of Harley-Davidson.com. Previously, Kief was head of technology for 360i, overseeing a team focused on innovation technology, technical direction, engineering and dev ops, marketing and media technology and conversion optimization.

Earlier in his career, Kief was chief technology officer for Saatchi & Saatchi, responsible for building the agency’s digital capabilities including the development of web, mobile, social and platform experiences for clients. He also held similar roles with TBWA\Worldwide, TBWA\Chiat\Day and Crispin Porter + Bogusky.

BCW’s revenue was down 2% last year to $706 million globally and dipped 1% in the U.S. to $356 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.