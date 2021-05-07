Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

The latest on getting back to normal: Pfizer and BioNTech have started their Food and Drug Administration application for full approval of their COVID-19 vaccine for people age 16 and older. They're the first COVID vaccine-makers to do so. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently available under emergency use authorization.

Latest on new voting laws. Republican lawmakers in Texas have advanced a bill that would curtail voting availability in the state, including by imposing strict limits on the number of voting machines available in Democratic-leaning major cities. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a voting bill into law on Thursday with media availability limited to the point where the ceremony was billed as a Fox News exclusive. Major businesses have spoken out against laws across the board that make it harder for citizens to vote.

Watch this space: The CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings said on an earnings call on Thursday that if Florida won't allow it to require proof of vaccination for passengers and staff, it will take its ships to other states, according to the Miami Herald. The company is the world's third-largest cruise company, with brands including Norwegian, Oceania and Regent Seven Seas.

Speaking of travel and tourism: Check out the latest edition of The PR Week with special guest Tori Emerson Barnes, EVP of public affairs and policy at the U.S. Travel Association. She talks about the impact of COVID-19 on the travel and tourism sector and getting back to normal.

Who are the White House's favorite reporters? Politico has an insightful look at that question, weighing which West Wing reporters are the most followed by Biden administration staffers with verified accounts. Near the top of the list: Bloomberg's Jennifer Epstein, CNN's Kaitlan Collins and PBS' Yamiche Alcindor.