Pitch Update: Yes Auto, Brown-Forman, Business Iceland, Hush Puppies, Aqua Pura and more

YesAuto, an online car marketplace, has appointed FleishmanHillard UK to handle its consumer and corporate comms campaigns.

Jack Daniel’s owner Brown-Forman has appointed Tin Man as its retained UK PR agency.

Finn Partners has been appointed agency of record for Business Iceland – a public-private partnership to improve the competitiveness of Icelandic companies in foreign markets, and to increase exports.

Visit Lincoln and Lincolnshire Co-op have hired Lotus as their retained UK PR agency. Lotus will support Visit Lincoln and Lincolnshire Co-op to attract visitors to the city, including work to promote the £70m redevelopment of The Cornhill Quarter.

Nudge PR has won three new clients: plant-based meat alternatives brand Heura, ‘philanthropic pizzeria’ business Share A Slice, and rum distributor Skylark Spirits.

Bother, a grocery delivery start-up, has appointed Shook on a project basis covering PR and influencer work.

Ride-hailing service Free Now has appointed Coolr as its social media agency following a competitive pitch.

Rooster has won six new b2b clients, including asset management platform Cadline’s DynamicAIM, hotel operations app DocMX and foodservices payments app Dynamify.

Consumer PR agency Little Red Rooster has grown its leading interiors division with the addition of bathrooms firm Rutland London.

Gung Ho Communications has won several clients, including casual footwear brand Hush Puppies. The agency has also won briefs for German cycling brand Canyon, Swedish brain health tech brand Mendi, head and neckwear brand Buff, and footwear brands Keen and Sperry.

Subculture, a subsidiary of luxury global marketing agency Issa PR, has been appointed as agency of record for DecideAndAct (d&a) – a new “responsible, high-quality Swiss watch company”.

Brazen has been appointed by online fashion retailer I Saw It First to handle its consumer PR.

Missive has been appointed by payments solutions provider Cashflows to deliver a “comprehensive fintech PR and communications programme to elevate Cashflows reputation as it prepares for rapid European and UK growth”.

Sustainable mobile phone maker Fairphone has appointed Catchweight Comms as its retained PR partner in the UK and Ireland. The agency will handle press office, media relations, new product launches and influencer work.

Marketing and analytics tool Acoustic has hired Neo PR as its UK PR agency. The brief includes delivering a thought-leadership campaign and handling media relations to “establish Acoustic at the forefront of the industry”.

Irish ‘athleisure’ brand Gym+Coffee has brought on board Mongoose to raise awareness of the brand and build on its global community in Europe.

Aqua Pura, the British natural mineral water brand owned by Roxane UK, has appointed three agencies to its roster. Refresh PR will handle its trade and consumer PR; Total Media will pick up media, paid activity and influencer engagement; and Shoot The Moon will handle creative, website and organic social media.