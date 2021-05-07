Movers & Shakers: Bupa, Government Communication Service, FleishmanHillard, Hanbury and more

FleishmanHillard UK has hired Matthew Rowe as a director on the Social & Innovation team, where he will report to UK director, partner and head of Social & Innovation, Matt Park. Rowe has previously been MD of 1000heads and provided strategic consultancy to TikTok, Mattel, EY and Lenovo. Also joining the division is associate director Chloe Partikas, who joins from Ogilvy Health UK.

Alex Aiken, executive director of the Government Communication Service, will leave in the autumn amid claims by senior government comms sources that he 'survived being pushed out' by Boris Johnson last autumn during a wider cull of Civil Service staff.

Bupa’s chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer, Alex Cole, is leaving the business at the end of June. Her duties will be carried out by two colleagues internally: Rupert Gowerly has been promoted to global corporate affairs director, while Cole's ESG and sustainability duties will pass onto Nigel Sullivan, the chief sustainability and people officer.

Premier Foods has expanded the role of corporate affairs director Hannah Collyer to include responsibility for environmental, social and governance (ESG). She also joins the executive leadership team.

PR industry stalwart Jon McLeod has joined strategic communications firm DRD Partnership as a partner.

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has appointed travel industry expert Claire Golding as AlUla UK director. Her role includes raising the profile of the Saudi region, including Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first Unesco World Heritage Site – building travel industry awareness, knowledge and developing long-term partnerships.

The Community Communications Partnership has hired Tom Curtin – the founder of Curtin&Co and Green Issues – as char of its advisory board.

Construction company Kier Group has promoted group public affairs director Sophie Timms to corporate affairs director, with responsibility for government relations and communications.

Property developer Godwin Developments has appointed senior communications manager Catherine Hems. She joins from comms consultancy New Century Media.

Hanbury Strategy has announced a series of promotions and hires – including Iain Carter, a former political director for the Conservative Party – as the agency said it was on track to double its annual revenue.

Williams Nicolson, the comms agency launched this year by experienced PR figures Steffan Williams and Louise Nicolson, has announced a quartet of senior hires, including its first chairman. The latter role goes to Nick Bowers, whose 34-year career in investment banking includes roles as head of UK equities at Goldman Sachs and head of corporate broking at Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank.

Joel Ivory-Harte, formerly Reuters PR manager for EMEA, has joined MSL owner Publicis Groupe UK as senior external communications manager. Ivory-Harte will report to Eleanor Conroy, director of communications and marketing, who joined last year. He will also work closely with UK chief executive Annette King.

Kazoo has appointed Edelman MD and former politician Luciana Berger as a non-executive director of its board following the completion of its business combination with AJAX.

Aberfield Communications has appointed Katie Evans as PR consultant. She joins from Jaywing in Leeds, where she worked as a senior PR executive.