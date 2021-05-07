'A little too extra right now' - Creative Hits & Misses of the Week

Here’s my take on the past week’s creative offerings.

This week not only revealed the identity of ‘H’ – it also unveiled a video designed to make you angry, gaming for good, running for air miles and lots of snogging.

Let’s dive in.

HITS

Hey Girls, #SeeingRed

If you’ve seen Hey Girls’ #SeeingRed ad, you’ll know it’s near impossible to not feel angry watching it... and that’s the point.

This video was scientifically designed to evoke anger about period poverty, inspiring viewers to do something about it. Research found people feel three times angrier after watching it.

Beyond loving the psychology behind this – knowing each second has been carefully selected to build the desired response – the footage packs a powerful punch for an important cause.

British Airways, 'You make us fly'

British Airways has just released its first TV ad since 2019. A creative platform that tells the world – ‘You make us fly’.

The new ad, due to air on TV tonight, features all British Airways staff ‘proudly making their way back to work’. There’s no false emotion here as we move through the anticipation of everyone from BA captains, to ground operations agents.

Watching it gets me even more excited to walk down that aircraft aisle. We’re so close!

Billie Eilish and Vogue

This week, British Vogue revealed the June cover star: Billie Eilish like we’ve never seen her before.

The magic of this collaboration is a complete hit for me, and it seems for others too – the cover broke an Instagram record by hitting one million likes in under six minutes.

The shoot and ‘Ask a Legend’ video (below) are everything and more. If you (somehow) haven’t seen it, I highly recommend it. It’s the definition of empowerment.

MISS

Wrigley’s Extra, 'For When it's Time'

I know I’m not alone when I dream about life post-social distancing. As we move closer, those dreams are starting to become reality...

I put an emphasis on the word ‘starting’ as the new ad from Wrigley’s Extra feels overwhelming at this point in the roadmap to freedom.

It sees mass escapes from lockdown, snogging at every turn. Whilst it left me smiling (and in awe of Celine’s perfectly timed voice as a backing to the chaos) – it filled me with slight angst about the return of date PDA, nightclub sweatiness and a ‘sardine’ commute.

For me, it’s a little too extra right now. Maybe I’ll give it another watch on 21st June...

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Creative Inspiration bulletin to receive dedicated features, comment and the latest creative campaigns straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit an idea for the bulletin, email John.Harrington@Haymarket.com