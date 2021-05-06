NFL hires former Obama aide Katie Hill

NEW YORK: Katie Hill has kicked off a new chapter in her career as the National Football League's SVP of communications.

She has served as communications director for the office of former President Barack Obama in Washington, DC, for the last four years. She helped to launch his production company, Higher Ground, and with the publication of Obama's memoir, A Promised Land.

Now based at the NFL's headquarters in New York, Hill is reporting to Jeff Miller, EVP of communications, public affairs and policy. She is managing daily communications, working with other departments to ensure consistent messaging and identifying and creating strategies for the NFL's reputational issues across its 32 teams.

From 2014 to 2017, Hill worked in communications in the Obama administration. In 2015, she became a White House assistant press secretary and spokesperson, having previously served as a national press secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Hill was a communications director for former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler in his gubernatorial campaign and a press secretary for Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee. She also worked for nonprofits including Americans for Responsible Solutions, a gun control PAC, and disaster relief organization Hands on Nashville.

Hill joined the NFL the week after the NFL Draft, its most-watched offseason event.