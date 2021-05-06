The PR Week: 5.7.2021: Tori Emerson Barnes, U.S. Travel Association

On this week’s podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Tori Emerson Barnes, EVP, public affairs and policy at U.S. Travel Association.

Podcast topics:

2:06 - Emerson Barnes talks about the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the national and global travel economy, the industry’s plans for 2021, how to communicate with a travel-wary public and more

20:55 - Weber Shandwick loses Honeywell to Finn Partners, Michelin to Ketchum

22:57 - Reviewing the Facebook oversight committee's Donald Trump verdict

24:45 - Politics at work: the Basecamp saga

30:02 - Agency holding companies: MDC + BlueFocus

31:56 - CVS + Walgreens face vaccine waste backlash

35:18 - Interesting people moves: Deisha Barnett to UPS, Julie Townsend to AmEx, a Golin healthcare promotion and more