How 9 brands are reacting to Twitter’s improved image crops

RIP odd Twitter crops.

Twitter users – social media managers included – rejoiced when the platform revealed this week that it is rolling out improvements to the way images are viewed and posted. Now photos uploaded to the site with an iOS or Android device will appear in Twitter’s timeline in their entirety.

Here’s how nine brands reacted to the news on Twitter:

Home Depot

This guy fits perfectly now! pic.twitter.com/Q6AkhUIUhb — The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) May 6, 2021

Aflac

Finally, the duck’s true height can be appreciated. pic.twitter.com/jpxh36JfXq — Aflac (@aflac) May 6, 2021

Target

Universal Orland Resort

Good. #VelociCoaster needs to be shown in all its glory. pic.twitter.com/6mz58M0CVU — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) May 5, 2021

Mini Cheddars

Thanks @Twitter Finally, the world can appreciate the full beauty of a Mini Cheddars mega-stack ���� pic.twitter.com/lVJdl1HvUY — Mini Cheddars (@MiniCheddars) May 6, 2021

Bush's Beans

finally I can post an entire can of bush’s beans pic.twitter.com/UZ0eU21llc — BUSH’S Beans (@BushsBeans) May 5, 2021

Coors Light Canada

This tall boy no longer has to duck in photos. pic.twitter.com/1GHrpmdPpF — Coors Light Canada (@coorslightca) May 5, 2021

John Deere

Our machines were made for this #twittercrop pic.twitter.com/n2k5fRHVMO — John Deere (@JohnDeere) May 6, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home