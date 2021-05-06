How 9 brands are reacting to Twitter’s improved image crops

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley

Home Depot’s giant skeleton is particularly happy about the change.

RIP odd Twitter crops.

Twitter users – social media managers included – rejoiced when the platform revealed this week that it is rolling out improvements to the way images are viewed and posted. Now photos uploaded to the site with an iOS or Android device will appear in Twitter’s timeline in their entirety. 

Here’s how nine brands reacted to the news on Twitter:

Home Depot

Aflac 

Target

Universal Orland Resort 

Mini Cheddars

Bush's Beans

Coors Light Canada

John Deere

Spider-Man: No Way Home

