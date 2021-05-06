Citizen Relations names Josh Budd as first chief creative officer

TORONTO: Citizen Relations has brought on Josh Budd its first chief creative officer.

Budd started in the role on April 1, reporting to president Nick Cowling. Based in Toronto, Budd is overseeing creative product development across Citizen’s network of offices in Canada and the U.S.

In addition to providing the agency with creative leadership in North America, Budd will join its global executive team.

“The goal for us is not to build a creative department to make our agency better, it is to build a creative organization by tapping into the inherent creativity that everyone has,” he said.

Budd said he is focusing on the “product and the process to get there” across the agency’s eight global offices so staffers can work together at scale. Citizen Relations has offices in New York; Los Angeles; Toronto; London; Montreal; Irvine, California; Quebec City, Quebec; and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Previously, Budd was co-chief creative officer at No Fixed Address for three years. He left the agency in mid-January. Dave Federico, Budd’s former fellow co-CCO, continues to lead creative at the agency.

At No Fixed Address, Budd worked on the campaign Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About for the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, which was the winner in the Nonprofit category at the PRWeek Global Awards 2020.

Budd has also worked as chief creative officer at J. Walter Thompson Toronto and creative director at Leo Burnett.

Citizen Relations' revenue declined by 7% in 2020 to $23.4 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec said this week that they have jointly agreed to acquire a majority stake in BlueFocus Intelligent Communication Group's international agencies. BlueFocus International manages three main agency groups: We Are Social, fuseproject and Vision7 International. Vision7 includes Cossette, Cossette Media, Eleven and Citizen Relations. After the deal takes effect, the agencies will be combined into a new group, while retaining their existing brands. Brett Marchand, Vision7 International's president and CEO, will lead the combined entity as CEO.