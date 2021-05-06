Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Carlos Brito is stepping down in July. The company’s board has unanimously elected Michel Doukeris, the group's North America boss, to succeed Brito. The move comes as the brewer of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois lagers shifts its focus from acquisitions to boosting sales. Anheuser-Busch InBev also reported Thursday that its Q1 profit was $595 million, compared to last year's loss of $2.25 billion. Sales were up 17% in Q1 on an organic basis, with a 63% sales leap from Asia-Pacific.

Moderna turned its first quarterly profit ever in Q1. Its revenue in Q1 was $1.94 billion versus $2.03 billion expected; and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine generated $1.7 billion in sales. The company also released early data with its earnings report that says its COVID-19 vaccine is 96% effective in kids ages 12 to 17.

UPS has hired Deisha Barnett as VP of strategic communications. She starts in the position on June 1, reporting to Malcolm Berkley, the president of media, investor and crisis communications. PRWeek has all the details on her new role.

The 20th anniversary of the United Airlines Flight 93 crash is approaching. The board of directors of the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, the official nonprofit partner of Flight 93 National Memorial, has selected SRA Communications president Steve Aaron to lead a yearlong public awareness campaign reminding and educating Americans about what Aaron calls the “extraordinary self-sacrifice and heroism” shown by the 40 passengers and crew members of Flight 93 on September 11, 2001. Aaron was working for Pennsylvania’s then-governor Tom Ridge as comms director on the day of the terrorist attacks.

