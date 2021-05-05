Revealed: PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2021 winners

Six Specialist Awards were up for grabs this year, alongside the Best Agency and In-house categories. This year we've introduced a new Specialist Award that recognises employees that have done the most to adapt their policies and procedures in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Finalists in each category were chosen via online paper judging. Representatives of the shortlisted entrants then took part in panel sessions via Zoom with judges in their category.

Standard categories

Specialist categories

Thanks also to our judges: Drew Benvie, founder, Battenhall; John Brown, co-founder & CEO, Don't Cry Wolf; Alison Clarke, business consultant and mentor; Jackie Elliot, Cathcart Consulting; Derya Filiz, head of external communications, Anchor Hanover; Richard Fogg, CEO, CCgroup; Ali Gee, deputy chief executive, FleishmanHillard UK; Anna Geffert, managing director, Hera Communications, and president of Women in PR; Jon Gerlis, public relations and policy manager, CIPR; Niamh Griffin, senior account director, healthcare, WE Communications (PRWeek 30 Under 30 2020); Sheeraz Gulsher, account director, PrettyGreen, and PRWeek UK's Young PR Professional of the Year (PRWeek 30 Under 30 2020); Nadia Hamed, director, W Communications; Bibi Hilton, global engagement director, Unilever, at Interpublic Group; Jacqueline Hurst, master life coach; Greg Jones, managing director, Engine Mischief; Tony Langham, chief executive and co-founder, Lansons; Melissa Lawrence, chief executive, Taylor Bennett Foundation; Jon Lonsdale, chief executive, The Octopus Group; Kate McFerran, director of communications, LNER; Jenny Ousbey, founder and managing director, OVID Health; Barbara Phillips, strategic communications consultant and chair, PRCA Race and Ethnicity Board; Simon Redfern, director of communications, Ofcom; Shiryn Sayani, comms manager (policy and campaigns), The Bar Council (PRWeek 30 Under 30 2020); Sarah Scales, co-founder, Brands2Life; Katy Stolliday, founding partner, Blurred; Brad Taylor, director of people, CIPD; Steffan Williams, co-founder, Williams Nicolson.

And thanks to everyone who entered.