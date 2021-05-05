“It’s important to not get ahead of where our customers are.” That counsel is shared by Jen Lowney, head of business and corporate communications at Citi, who knows evolution is crucial to future success, but it must be done thoughtfully.
“The perfect hybrid solution depends on the customer you’re talking about,” she adds.
As Anne Green, principal and managing partner at G&S Business Communications, explains, “Hybrid is not an either-or situation. Consumers are not necessarily a digital monolith, even younger ones. They are very nuanced in what they use and when. There are in-person touchpoints they still value.”
Over the course of this enlightening conversation, Lowney and Green discuss the key role the physical branch still plays, even in a world where digital convenience is paramount and the promise of contactless payments is finally coming true. (About 40% of people still want to deposit checks in person, according to proprietary G&S research.)
Deep dives are also taken into how lessons learned from the 2008 financial crisis are helping the sector be a key part of the solution for consumers today, as well as creative offerings that are helping bridge gaps for underserved communities.
We welcome you to watch the entire conversation with Lowney and Green below.