PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Priya Shah, Grayling

Shah has achieved a considerable amount in her early career, says Grayling, both as a key member of its Engage Practice - working across clients like Lendlease, National Grid and the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham - and as founder of the organisation BAME in Property. She's a trusted commentator on ethnic diversity within the property industry, having advised or provided comments for numerous organisations including MHCLG, Homes England and the British Property Federation.

Nominator says: "Priya is one to watch as her career develops and grows"

Take me back to the full 30 Under 30 list for 2021



What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

Creating successful results for my clients through creative campaigns with a purpose.

What have you learned about yourself during the COVID-19 crisis?

I’ve always loved the outdoors and being in nature but during the COVID-19 pandemic, I started exploring more of the hidden gems in my local area, Stanmore. This was where my ideas just came to life, that time I had to myself and in my own thoughts fuelled creativity for me. In early November I created a Diwali video for the property industry on behalf of BAME in Property to send a message of hope during lockdown #2. The initial idea came to me during one of my long walks and then Grayling’s creative team, Ignite brought it to life through some amazing video production.

Check out the 30 Under 30 Newcomers list here



Which social media site is most important to you and why?

Twitter – for me this is where conversations come alive and I’ve met such interesting people through this platform, who are continually building my knowledge in the comms, property and race spaces. It’s strange how you can feel connected to people you’ve never met before.

What one thing above all would you change about the PR industry?

The lack of diversity. It would be amazing to see more people from ethnic minority and social disadvantaged backgrounds not only enter the PR industry but really thrive and make waves. If PR is about connecting with different audiences, it’s so important that people from all walks of life are working in the sector to ensure we generate the best ideas.

Aside from family and friends, who is your biggest inspiration?

During my sabbatical a few years ago, I met Ela Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter, while researching and working in South Africa. She is an activist, former politician and an all-round inspirational woman. She departed such wisdom with me, much of which still guides me in my work and thinking today. A truly remarkable woman.