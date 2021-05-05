PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Will Savage, PLMR

Savage launched PLMR's Birmingham office in 2017 with no clients, no office, and no brand awareness. The office has achieved double and triple-digit growth every year, becoming a critical part of the business. Significant new clients and briefs have included work with the University of Warwick, Coventry City Council, West Midlands Combined Authority, Rolls-Royce, Moda Living, EG Group, Persimmon, and Barratt Homes.

Nominator says: "Although at the early stages of his career, Will is a leader within our business and the sector"

What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

We are part of the prism through which people understand complex issues and ideas.

What's your least favourite thing about working in PR?

The industry is London-centric, and we need to represent the great work going on in the regions. I’d love to see more people develop their careers in regional cities.

What have you learnt about yourself during the COVID-19 crisis?

We are all making it up as we go along. I have learnt to trust my judgement and challenge the accepted way.

What do you think will be the single biggest change to the PR industry brought about by the pandemic?

How communication is valued. The Government’s messaging has impacted the pandemic and communications has saved lives.

Which social media site is most important to you and why?

Twitter is my go-to for news. Instagram is the way to engage with brands.

Which 'traditional' media outlet is most important to you and why?

The BBC’s breadth of content is unmatched. Across TV, digital, and radio, stories will be covered from every angle.

What one thing above all would you change about the PR industry?

We are often insecure about our value. Let’s be more confident.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

The world can change so quickly I have given up planning ahead. The pace of change will be immense over the next five years. Anything could happen.

Aside from family and friends, who is your biggest inspiration?

Leslie Knope - from the TV series ‘Parks & Recreation’ – has a real passion for her community. If you want to do meaningful work, your own community is a good place to start.