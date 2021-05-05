VidCon names Nicole Leo director of creator partnerships

VidCon has named Nicole Leo as director of creator partnerships.

Leo will be responsible for VidCon’s talent and creator partnerships teams, including fostering relationships with online video creators, musicians and celebrities. She will also oversee talent programming and talent relations.

The organization holds worldwide events for fans of online video, alongside creators, executives and brands.

Prior to joining VidCon in this role, Leo served as director of celebrity and influencer marketing strategy at Blended Strategy Group, overseeing strategy for clients such as Revlon, Johnson & Johnson and Ocean Spray.

She also worked as director of talent relations and programming at Beautycon Media, where she booked talent and developed programming and expanded the organization’s network of celebrity and digital creators.

Following a rebrand and rollout of its new brand strategy, VidCon has promoted four other employees. It named Fiona Ridgway executive producer of VidCon; Travis Morss director of programming; Jeanette Francia senior marketing manager; and Sydney Jenner coordinator of talent partnerships.

VidCon launched VidCon Now, a digital offering, in response to the pandemic. However, the organization is planning to continue offering both digital and in-person experiences, with events planned in Mexico City, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Australia and London, as well as in the U.S.