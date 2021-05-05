Haymarket launches new global brand Performance Marketing World

Haymarket Media Group has launched a new, global media brand, Performance Marketing World, which will be a stablemate alongside its existing marcoms brands, including Campaign and PRWeek.

PMW is a digital brand with “a mission to make sense of the complex performance marketing eco-system and deliver the most trusted, the most timely and the most practical content, data and best practices that help performance marketers succeed in today’s fast-changing digital economy”, the company said.

“Readers can expect content on the best performance marketing practices, guidance on how to navigate privacy changes, implement successful first-party data strategies and more.

“Insightful business case studies, sector-based news and interviews, and opinion pieces from industry thought leaders will also be available to help performance marketers to accelerate their campaign results.

“In addition to its editorial offering, PMW will also host events, webinars, roundtables and awards for the global digital marketing community.”

PMW has appointed Calum Di Lieto, the editor of Haymarket’s C&IT (Conference & Incentive Travel), as launch editor in London.

Donna Murphy, deputy managing director of Haymarket Business Media, said: “We are thrilled to add PMW to Haymarket Business Media’s portfolio. In an era of accelerated change due to the pandemic, marketers now have the opportunity to seize a central role for growth.

“We are positioning PMW as the source of truth for performance-driven marketing practitioners and business leaders around the world. Drawing on expertise from our other Haymarket global marcoms brands Campaign and PRWeek, PMW is where the art and science of modern marketing meets.”

PMW has six launch partners: Croud, iCrossing, Merkle, Partnerize, Rakuten Advertising and Tug.

Kevin Costello, chief executive of Haymarket Media Group, said: “The global media industry is changing. From product development to infrastructure, we are gearing ourselves up to stay ahead of this accelerated digital transformation so we can drive maximum value to our audiences. Launching PMW marks a significant step towards Haymarket’s digital and data-driven future.”

Haymarket’s owns more than 70 brands, including Autocar, MyCME, GPonline, MM&M, What Car? and Third Sector, spanning Europe, America and Asia.

Find out more at: performancemarketingworld.com.

