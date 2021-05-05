Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

New this morning: MDC Partners' Q1 numbers. The holding company posted revenue of $307.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, down 6.9% on an organic basis from the year prior. It made $9.5 million in net income in Q1, up from $1.8 million in Q1 2020. MDC's PR firms include KWT Global, Allison+Partners and Hunter. Stagwell Group, which is set to merge with MDC pending approvals, will reveal its Q1 numbers in an earnings call at 9 a.m. Stagwell's communications firms include SKDKnickerbocker, Wye Communications and a minority stake in Finn Partners.

Keep an eye on this on Wednesday morning: the Facebook Oversight Board will say at 9 a.m. EST whether former President Donald Trump will again be able to use the platform after his post-January 6 Capitol riot suspension. On Tuesday, Trump launched what his team is calling a "one-way communications tool" that will give users flashbacks to LiveJournal for its bloggyness. Plus: Social media interactions about Trump have dropped 91% since January, according to NewsWhip.

Basecamp's CEO has apologized to employees for the company's disastrous "no politics or societal issues" rule on internal forums. One-third of Basecamp's staff have reportedly quit after the edict, which was announced in a highly charged staff meeting last Friday. "Last week was terrible. We started with policy changes that felt simple, reasonable and principled, and it blew things up culturally in ways we never anticipated," CEO Jason Fried wrote in a blog post.

Now you can own a non-glazed piece of Krispy Kreme. The doughnut chain said on Tuesday that it has filed confidential initial public offering paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Krispy Kreme went public in 2000, but filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection before it was acquired by privately owned JAB Holding Co. for $1.4 billion in 2016.

New this morning: Golin has promoted Jaimee Reggio to MD of U.S. healthcare, a newly created position at the Interpublic Group firm overseeing about 100 people across the U.S. Healthcare is the firm's fastest-growing area. Go here for more about Golin's 2020 performance from PRWeek's Agency Business Report 2021.