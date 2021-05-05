Brown-Forman hires UK PR agency

The remit is to deliver creative PR campaigns and press office services across Jack Daniel’s Family of Brands, Woodford Reserve, Slane Irish Whiskey and Fords Gin, plus the Chambord, El Jimador and Herradura tequilas.

PRWeek reported in March that the drinks company was searching for a UK agency to work across its portfolio of brands with the exception of Benriach, GlenDronach and Glenglassaugh, which will stay with its current agency, Spey.

Brown-Forman recently concluded a distribution transition, which saw its brand portfolio move in-house from 1 May. The company previously used Mangrove to distribute its Scotch whisky and tequila brands in the UK.

Emily Richardson, head of emerging brands UK at Brown-Forman, said: “From the beginning, we were impressed by Tin Man’s experience and understanding of our category, as well as their cultural fit. But it was their creativity both in terms of campaigns and also service solutions that made them the obvious choice. We’re excited about what we’re going to achieve together this year.”

Clare Hindley, director – head of clients & operations at Tin Man, said: “Clearly, we’re delighted with this win and can’t wait to work with the team. We recognised at the outset that we were a great fit for Brown-Forman with similar company values focusing on collaboration, inclusion and transparency. Our task now is to stretch the usage occasions for the brands and ensure that they are not only home bar essentials, but also the most asked for spirits in premium outlets up and down the country.”