Premier Foods names first director of corporate affairs and ESG

The FTSE 250-listed food company said the new role reflects the increasing strategic importance of ESG issues to the business, "and the growing significance of sustainability in its fullest sense across all Premier Foods brands".

The role aims to "ensure that ESG issues have a voice at the most senior level of the organisation", Premier Foods stated.

Collyer joined the group in 2018 from Dixons Carphone, where she was head of group media relations. Before that, she held senior communications roles at Tesco and the Metropolitan Police.

As director of corporate affairs and ESG, Collyer will report to CEO Alex Whitehouse, who said: “As a business that is committed to operating both responsibly and sustainably, it is important to us that our work on ESG has clear leadership at the top of our organisation, and this role will make sure that is always the case. Hannah has had a huge impact on the way we approach these issues over the last three years, and I am delighted that she will now be able to make an even bigger difference as part of our executive leadership team.”

The five stated pillars of Premier Foods’ ESG strategy are: encourage healthier choices; realise people’s potential; support our communities; drive ethical sourcing and reduce our environmental footprint.

Premier Foods' brands include Mr Kipling, Bisto, Homepride, Sharwood's and Angel Delight.