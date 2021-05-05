Movers & Shakers: Redhill, Petrie PR, and more

Style Theory apppointed Singapore-headquartered PR and communications agency Redhill as its strategic PR partner in Singapore. The agency will plan and execute a communications strategy for the brand, driving awareness of Style Theory's offerings and supporting the brand's upcoming launches, business extensions and market expansions from Singapore.

Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), the department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government responsible for attracting foreign direct investment and supporting overseas and mainland businesses to set up or expand in Hong Kong, has appointed Sinclair to lead the communications efforts for its sixth annual StartmeupHK Festival, as well as launching a series of six international StartmeupHK Salons—virtual events in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, ASEAN and the Greater Bay Area. Sinclair teams in Hong Kong and Shanghai will work with InvestHK to expand the profile of the StartmeupHK initiatives, strengthen brand reputation and drive participation. The remit includes media relations, social media, direct marketing, SEM, and content creation.

Companion Singapore has been appointed by Global Food Partners, a multinational consulting firm that works with businesses to implement and maintain animal welfare and responsible sourcing policies to improve their profitability and sustainability. Meanwhile, Companion Hong Kong has been re-appointed by Landmark to launch the Beauty Mark in the Landmark Atrium. This is a follow-up to the partnership between Companion and Landmark for last year's Christmas Market which opened in the same area.

Petrie PR has been appointed as the Asia PR agency for Blink Design Group, a design company involved in hospitality projects. The group's upcoming projects include OKU Kyoto, Regent Phu Quoc, Millennium Hilton Bangkok, JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa and Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort.

