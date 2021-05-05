Golin promotes Jaimee Reggio to US healthcare managing director

CHICAGO: Golin has named Jaimee Reggio as MD of U.S. healthcare, a newly created position.

She is overseeing a staff of approximately 100 people across the U.S.

For the last 12 years at Golin, Reggio led the healthcare practice’s largest pharmaceutical business; she has also headed the agency’s largest healthcare practice out of Chicago. The new role expands her responsibilities to all of Golin’s U.S. healthcare business, covering areas including pharmaceuticals, payors, health tech and biotech across therapeutic areas.

Golin’s healthcare practice continues to be its fastest-growing area, CEO Matt Neale said in a statement. Prioritizing investments in healthcare communications, the firm plans to expand the team’s business development, supporting digital needs, creative projects and data and analytics across the U.S.

Reggio said that she looks forward to instilling greater confidence in consumers to return to their doctors’ offices and explaining the importance of testing and differentiating diagnostics with COVID-19. Even with the U.S. emerging from the pandemic, Reggio noted that virtual medical care has growth potential.

“Healthcare continues to evolve from a telemedicine standpoint,” she said. “It has fundamentally changed, but healthcare is always going to be essential. It won’t go anywhere.”

Reggio has kept some prior responsibilities. Golin has also hired Elizabeth Fisher-Au from fellow IPG Dxtra agency Weber Shandwick as EVP, backfilling Reggio’s other duties and managing the Janssen portfolio.

Golin posted revenue of $248.5 million in 2020, up 11% from the year before, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.